The Stomper was berated by a woman for not giving up his priority seat to an elderly man.

Woman scolds man, 33, for not giving up priority seat on S’pore bus to elderly — but he’s a stroke survivor

A 33-year-old man hopes his experience on a bus will remind commuters that not every disability is immediately visible.

Stomper Billy, who says he has a weakness in his left leg after suffering a stroke two years ago, said he was berated by a woman for not giving up his priority seat to an elderly man on Aug 27.

The incident occurred on bus service 8 at about 7.55am, shortly after the bus left Toa Payoh interchange for Tampines.

Billy told Stomp that he suffered complications from both leukaemia and a stroke when he was 31.

Despite being cancer-free, Billy claims he continues to experience weakness in his left leg and has a foot drop, which affects his ability to walk.

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“On the outside, I look like a normal man, but I walk with a foot drop,” he said.

He explained that he uses priority seats because his condition can make it difficult for him to stand or maintain his balance on a moving bus.

Woman allegedly tells him he is young and should stand

According to the Stomper, a woman approached him and asked him to give up his seat to an elderly man.

He said he explained that he needed the seat because of his leg weakness, but claimed the woman refused to accept his explanation.

“She started to scold me and said that I am young and I should just stand and give up my seat,” he said.

“She then started to take photos of me, so in retaliation, I took videos of her.”

In videos he shared, the pair can be heard arguing as other commuters stand around them on the crowded bus.

At one point, the woman calls Billy an “idiot” and tells him: “Make sure you viral.”

She then appears to strike his phone while he is recording her.

Billy can be heard responding: “See, assault.”

The woman subsequently tells him to “come out”, which Billy said was a challenge for him to alight from the bus and “settle” the dispute with her.

She can also be heard hurling vulgarities at him before the video ends.

Billy said she eventually alighted a few stops later.

He added that the bus captain did not intervene, but believes the bus was too crowded for the captain to notice what was happening.

Billy made an online police report after the incident.

The police confirmed with Stomp that a report was lodged and that they are looking into the matter.

Why more awareness is needed for invisible disabilities

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has previously highlighted that not all health conditions or disabilities are visible.

Under its Helping Hand scheme, commuters with invisible conditions who require a seat can obtain a “May I have a seat please” card to alert fellow commuters that they need one.

In a September 2025 parliamentary reply on priority seating, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) also noted that besides the elderly and persons with disabilities, other commuters may need a seat because of invisible medical conditions.

MOT said its approach was not to legislate for every scenario, but to build a caring commuter culture that supports a wide range of needs.

LTA has also advised commuters with mobility needs to remain seated while a bus is moving as part of its bus passenger safety campaign.

‘People shouldn’t judge’

Billy said this was not the first time his condition had led to questions over his use of a priority seat.

On a previous occasion, a mother asked him to give up his seat to her child.

He did so as he was getting off at the next stop.

However, he hopes sharing his latest experience can raise awareness of people living with disabilities or medical conditions that may not be immediately apparent to others.

“I think people shouldn’t judge someone on the priority seat just because they look healthy, young or able,” he said.

“I hope this can help bring more awareness to people with ‘invisible disabilities’ like me.”

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