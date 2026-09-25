At least six people were attacked by crows within in an hour.

Woman runs, elderly man fights back with cushion as crows attack at least 6 people near Bishan block

At least six people were seen being attacked by crows near a Bishan HDB block within the span of an hour.

A Stomper alerted Stomp to the attacks near Block 244 Bishan Street 22 on Sept 24, after witnessing the birds swooping at passers-by from about 5.30pm.

He told Stomp he was in the area for work when he first became aware of what was happening.

“I was there doing some work and carrying some items to my van,” he said. “I heard the crows making a lot of noise and was told that they had been attacking people passing by.

“When I walked towards the unit, I saw that the crows were still attacking people as they passed by. There were two crows involved.”

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He shared several videos with Stomp showing different people trying to fend off or escape the crows.

In one clip, a woman can be seen shielding her head with her arm as she runs away from a crow swooping at her.

Another video shows an elderly man using a cushion to fend off the birds before getting into a red car.

A young man in what appears to be an army uniform is also seen being chased by a crow in another clip.

At least 6 people attacked by crows within an hour

According to the Stomper, at least six people were attacked within an hour.

“Maybe more than that,” he said. “I didn’t stay there to take photos and videos the entire time.”

He also shared footage of what he believed was a crow’s nest in a tree near the block.

The Stomper said he reported the situation to NParks.

“I immediately contacted NParks to report the situation,” he said. “They asked me to provide some photos and videos, which I then sent to them.”

Previous crow attacks in Bishan

This is not the first time residents in Bishan have had run-ins with aggressive crows.

In February 2023, Stomp reported a spate of crow attacks near Block 110 Bishan Street 12, where residents said the birds had been swooping at passers-by for more than a week.

NParks subsequently worked with Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council to remove crow nests, prune trees and trap crows in the area.

In April 2025, residents continued to report crow-related problems in Bishan, including nests spotted in trees and concerns about the birds swooping at people.

According to the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS), reports of crow attacks are likely due to breeding birds defending their nests or young.

Members of the public are advised not to stand near nests or areas where attacks are occurring, and to avoid touching, chasing or cornering the birds.

Those experiencing continued crow attacks can contact the AVS Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.

Stomp has contacted NParks and Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council for more information.

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