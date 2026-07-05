Woman pushing Sheng Siong trolley through AMK stumps Stomper

The Stomper believed she had come from the Sheng Siong outlet at Mayflower Market and Food Centre

A passer-by was surprised to spot a woman pushing what appeared to be a Sheng Siong shopping trolley filled with groceries through an Ang Mo Kio neighbourhood.

Stomper TP shared a photo he took at about 7pm on June 27 along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5.

The trolley contained two shopping baskets filled with groceries.

TP said the woman appeared to be walking towards Block 617 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 and believed she had come from the nearest Sheng Siong outlet located at Mayflower Market and Food Centre.

“I wonder how she can push the trolley all the way back without any staff stopping her,” he told Stomp.

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PHOTO: STOMP

The Stomper said he did not stay to see whether the woman brought the trolley into the block, adding that it was the first time he had seen something like this.

“As far as I’m aware, Sheng Siong does not provide a trolley loan service for customers to bring them home,” he quipped.

TP clarified that he did not report the incident to Sheng Siong as he was unaware of the appropriate channel to do so.

Sheng Siong reminds customers to return trolleys

In response to Stomp’s queries, a Sheng Siong spokesperson said on July 2 that its shopping trolleys and baskets are meant to provide customers with a more comfortable shopping experience.

“From time to time, some trolleys may be taken beyond our premises under various circumstances,” said the spokesperson.

“We would like to gently remind customers to return trolleys and baskets after use, so they remain available for the convenience of all shoppers,” added the spokesperson.

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