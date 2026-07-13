Woman politely tells young man not to eat on MRT train or risk fine, points at CCTV camera

A man was impressed after witnessing a woman politely remind a fellow commuter not to eat onboard an MRT train on July 13 at about 4.30pm.

Stomper Anonymous said the incident occurred between Ang Mo Kio and Bishan on a North-South Line train travelling towards Marina Bay.

He said the woman signalled to him about the commuter who was eating on the train.

“Before I could do anything, she stood up, so I started recording,” he said.

The video shows a young man seated on the train reaching into a plastic bag and appearing to chew on something.

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According to the Stomper, the woman approached him calmly and spoke to him in a gentle manner.

“Instead of scolding him or creating a scene, she approached him very respectfully,” he said.

The Stomper recalled the woman saying something along the lines of: “Boy, you cannot eat on the train. There are cameras here. Later when you alight, you may get fined.”

He said the young man listened immediately and put his food away.

“There was no argument or confrontation,” said the Stomper.

“I just wanted to share this because it’s a good reminder that sometimes kindness and respect can be more effective than anger or public shaming.

“Kudos to the lady for handling the situation so graciously.”

Eating and drinking not allowed on MRT trains

Eating and drinking are not allowed on MRT trains. Offenders may be fined up to $500.

The issue has surfaced in previous Stomp reports, such as a man who was seen eating an ice cream on an MRT train for about 20 minutes, and a commuter who openly snacked while watching videos on his phone.

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