The woman lost the pendant in the vicinity of National University Hospital and Telok Blangah Community Club sometime between 3pm and 6pm on Sept 28.

Woman offers $900 reward for lost pendant that hubby saved up for 2 years to buy: ‘Costs more than his monthly salary’

A woman is offering a $900 reward for a pendant worth over $2,300 that she lost on Sept 28.

Stomper Nas said she lost the pendant in the vicinity of National University Hospital and Telok Blangah Community Club — the only two places she went that day — sometime between 3pm and 6pm.

“Somehow my necklace became undone,” she recounted. “The necklace got caught in my shirt, but the pendant is heavy, and thus it’s gone.”

Pendant has sentimental value

According to Nas, the Rp 33,674,600 (around $2,390) pendant was a gift from her husband. He had purchased it at the Toko Mas Grand Paris store at Grand Batam Mall in Indonesia in August after saving up for ages.

“We waited two years and returned to the same jeweller overseas to buy it, and that ONE pendant was still there!” the Stomper said.

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“We are not well to do, but my husband had saved enough to buy it, and it costs more than a month of his salary.”

Describing the accessory as precious and unique, Nas added: “You can’t find the same design of fish pendant anywhere in Singapore.”

The Stomper is appealing for the return of her pendant and said she is “willing to reward” the finder with $900 as a “gesture of goodwill”.

If you have any info about the pendant, you may contact Stomp at stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp 9384 3761.

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