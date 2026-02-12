Woman offers $500 reward for missing 2-year-old 'child' whose disappearance has devastated sibling

A woman is offering a $500 reward for the safe return of her two-year-old toy poodle.

Stomper Elizabeth told Stomp that the dog's owner, Christine, lost her pet on the evening of Feb 6.

"Brownie is very tiny and black, with black eyes that reflect red under camera flashes," said Christine.

Brownie was last seen at Block 871A Tampines Street 84.

"Brownie is deeply loved by our entire family, both young and old. She is the joy of our household. My child has been completely devastated by her disappearance — so affected that he struggles to concentrate in school," Christine added.

She shared that Brownie would accompany her and her child to the playground every night.

"During the day, she was always with us wherever we went. She is not 'just a dog'. She is our family. We have already made reports with the authorities, SPCA, and the police.

"We sincerely appeal to anyone who may have seen Brownie, or who has taken her in and cared for her since last weekend, to please come forward."

Christine is offering a $500 reward to Brownie's finder, "no questions asked".

"I'm asking this from a mother's heart. I have two human children and Brownie is my third child," she said. "I know the chances of reunion may be slim, but I refuse to give up."

As of Feb 11, Christine is still searching for Brownie and following up on possible leads.

She shared: "A helper on Level 11 took the lift with my baby girl that night. Brownie went out of the lift and an elderly Chinese uncle picked her up and left."

Christine expressed gratitude towards the man who took Brownie in.

"We are really thankful to this kind man who secured Brownie and took care of her for so many days. We believe Brownie missed us a lot too and wants to reunite with her family.

"We are willing to offer $500 to this kind finder for taking good care of Brownie during this period.

"We wish the finder's family nothing but the best. May everything run smoothly for you, and we thank you for your kindness shown to Brownie."

Christine added that she is working with a friend to put stronger safety measures in place at home to prevent such incidents from happening again.

She admitted that although precautions had previously been implemented, Brownie managed to escape once more.

"We are heartbroken and filled with regret. This happened because we failed to secure our home well enough.

"I truly believe we can and will do better — but right now, we desperately need your help to bring our family back together.

"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for reading, sharing and helping us."

If you have any information on Brownie's whereabouts, kindly contact Stomp at stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp 9384 3761.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics missing

dog

pet