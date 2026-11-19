The greyish paper bag was lost at Century Square on Nov 13, between 3pm to 5pm.

Woman loses legal documents at Century Square, calls on Stompers to look out for mystery caller who found it

An elderly woman is appealing for the return of a paper bag that she lost recently, but there is more to the mystery and she is calling on the Stomp community for help.

Stomper Anne, 70, lost a greyish paper bag at the food court of Century Square in Tampines on Nov 13 at around 3pm. She only realised that her bag was missing two hours later when she got home, but it was no longer at the mall when she returned for it.

The bag contains original family documents, legal papers and banking records, some dating back many years. All are essential items that cannot be easily replaced, Anne noted, but the most important one pertained to a will.

Bag still missing despite being found by Good Samaritan

Therefore, Anne called the law firm involved in the handling of the will.

Anne learnt that someone had found her paper bag and called the law firm as its number was the only contact listed on the documents.

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“A woman actually found the bag and called the law firm’s office,” said the Stomper.

“You’d think that would be the happy ending, right? Unfortunately, that’s where our mystery begins.”

Anne alleged that the finder’s contact details were not obtained even though she had tried to return the bag. Neither were arrangements made to retrieve or collect the bag.

Anne said she went down to the law firm at around 5pm that day to get answers, but the receptionist told her there was no way to call the finder back.

Anne acknowledged that she was also hesitant to share too much information about the documents with the receptionist due to privacy and legal reasons. She had hit a deadlock.

“Imagine knowing that someone has apparently found something precious to your family, yet having absolutely no way of reaching them!” the Stomper lamented.

Anne’s family has posted an appeal on social media, but there has been no news so far.

As such, Anne hopes the Stomp community can help to solve the “rather unusual missing-bag mystery”.

She clarified that all she wants is to get in touch with the finder so that she knows where her documents are.

The Stomper said: “There’s actually quite a story behind why these documents matter — involving property, inheritance and some rather unexpected family twists. Almost like a real-life family drama!

“Perhaps that’s a story for another day, once everything has been resolved. For now, we’re just hoping to find the bag and the kind person who tried to return it.”

Reward for anyone who helps to solve mystery of missing bag

A token of appreciation will be given to anyone who helps Anne safely recover her grey paper bag and its contents.

“Without the documents, I will have a hard time,” she told Stomp on Nov 19.

“I am now hoping that Stomp’s readers can help me reconnect with this Good Samaritan, who has already gone out of their way to contact someone about the bag.”

Anne added that she will not give up on her search and hopes Stomp’s platforms can make a difference.

“I am old and don’t know what else to do,” she said. “I would be so grateful if Stomp can help me turn this strange missing-bag mystery into a happy ending!”

If you have any info about the bag, kindly contact Stomp at stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp 9384 3761.

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