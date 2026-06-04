A woman is looking for a keychain containing her dog’s ashes after she lost it at City Square Mall on May 30.

Woman looking for keychain with late dog’s ashes and 10 years of memories, had lost it at City Square Mall

A woman is appealing for help after she lost a keychain containing her late dog’s ashes at City Square Mall on May 30.

Stomper Geok Lian’s pet dog had passed away at the age of 10 on May 23 due to a cardiac arrest.

The Stomper, who is still struggling to cope with the loss, had placed some of its ashes in a keychain with a paw print design.

Unfortunately, Geok Lian lost the keychain after it came loose at the Farrer Park mall sometime between noon and 1pm.

She said: “I retraced my route twice — Food Republic, NTUC FairPrice, Don Don Donki and the lifts — searching frantically, but failed to find it.

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“This keychain has immense and irreplaceable sentimental value to me because it holds 10 years of memories with my pet.”

What to do if you find the lost keychain

The Stomper said she earnestly appeals to anyone who has picked up the keychain to return it to the customer service counter on the mall’s B1 level.

“I have left my contact details with them to contact me if anyone has found and return my keychain,” Geok Lian said.

“Thank you so much for everyone’s time, empathy and assistance in this matter.”

If you have any info about the keychain, you may also contact Stomp at stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp 9384 3761.

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