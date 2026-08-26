The customer said she saw “some small bits floating around” her soup.

Woman horrified to find insects in fish soup from Novena stall, says she had diarrhoea for 2 days

A woman alleged that she found “tiny insects” in her fish soup from a stall in Novena and said she was ill for two days after consuming the food.

Stomper Bibi had visited the fish soup shop on Aug 18 at around 12.50pm.

She said she was finishing her grouper fish soup with pork and was drinking the broth when she saw “some small bits floating around”.

Bibi initially thought the minced pork had come apart.

“I stirred (the soup) and took a closer look,” the Stomper recounted. “To my horror, there were tiny insects.”

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Bibi shared a photo showing what appeared to be two insects floating in her soup, but said she was unsure if there were more because of how small they were.

“It is not obvious if you never pay attention to it,” she added.

The Stomper has provided feedback to the stall and SFA. PHOTO: STOMP

The Stomper said she informed staff at the shop, but “they looked lost and did not do anything about it”.

“They asked me what they can do. A guy mentioned that his two colleagues were new,” Bibi told Stomp.

“I said they should check the cleanliness and update their management, but their facial expressions seemed lost, and they didn’t do any service recovery.”

The Stomper alleged that she had diarrhoea for about two days.

She said she subsequently provided feedback to the stall via email, “but there has been no follow up” as of Aug 26. She also reported the incident to the Singapore Food agency (SFA).

SFA looking into case

In response to a Stomp query, SFA said it is looking into the matter and may engage the feedback provider for more details as part of the enquiry and to gather evidence.

SFA said it will not hesitate to take enforcement action if sufficient evidence has been obtained.

“Food safety is a joint responsibility,” the agency added.

“While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices. Food operators should also ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained.”

Members of the public who have concerns about food safety practices by food operators should report to SFA via its online feedback form.

Stomp has contacted the stall for more info.

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