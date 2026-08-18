A woman was caught on camera flashing her middle finger at a driver after apparently trying to jaywalk.

Woman flashes middle finger at driver after ‘failed jaywalking attempt’ in Dhoby Ghaut

A woman was caught on camera flashing her middle finger at a driver after apparently trying — and failing — to jaywalk across a road.

Stomper D said he encountered the pedestrian while driving along Clemenceau Avenue towards River Valley Road, in the Dhoby Ghaut area, on Aug 14 at around 9.55am.

According to D, the woman was trying to jaywalk but “hesitated and returned to the side of the road” when she saw his vehicle approaching.

“For the record, I did not honk at her,” D told Stomp.

“I even slowed down to let her cross, but I guess she chickened out.”

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The Stomper was further stumped by what happened next.

He recounted: “As I passed her, I saw her pointing the middle finger of her left hand while looking at me.

“I am dumbfounded and baffled that someone breaking traffic laws can be so self-entitled to feel she was victimised, just because she was not given way!”

By sharing the incident, D hopes the woman will realise her wrongdoing and how “unladylike” her behaviour is.

Under the Road Traffic Act, jaywalkers may be fined $50. In more serious cases, offenders can be charged in court, jailed for up to three months and fined $1,000.

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