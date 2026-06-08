Woman disappointed ready-to-eat char kway teow doesn’t resemble packaging: ‘Nothing but plain noodles’

A woman was disappointed by the difference between her actual meal and its packaging.

Attracted by how appetising a packet of ready-to-eat char kway teow looked at the supermarket, a woman excitedly made a purchase.

However, she was disappointed by the difference between her actual meal and its packaging.

Stomper El said she bought a set of Kang Kang Noodle Box - Char Kway Teow, which retails for $3.95, from FairPrice at Our Tampines Hub on June 2.

“The picture on the packaging looked delicious and it only takes two minutes in the microwave before the food is ready to eat,” El told Stomp.

“However, the actual product turned out to be very different from what is shown and quite disappointing.”

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PHOTO: STOMP

The Stomper took issue with the char kway teow’s taste, texture and lack of ingredients.

She said: “It’s nothing but just plain noodles. I feel that it’s not worth buying even at the $3.90 discounted price that I paid.”

Manufacturer clarifies product image on packaging

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesperson for Tan Seng Kee (TSK) Foods, which owns the Kang Kang noodle brand, said the product image on packaging is “presented as a serving suggestion”.

This is indicated on the pack, noted the spokesperson.

PHOTO COURTESY OF TSK FOODS

According to the spokesperson, this is a common industry practice for ready-to-eat products, where additional ingredients or garnishes may be shown for serving presentation and may not necessarily be included in the package.

The char kway teow noodle box in question contains condiments such as fried whitebait, fried shallot and sambal chili, the spokesperson told Stomp. It is also the “first fresh noodle in the market” and offers a convenient way to enjoy a local hawker favourite.

“Kang Kang fans appreciate the portability and convenience of our noodle box whenever they travel overseas,” the spokesperson shared.

The spokesperson also cited an example where a drumstick can be seen on cup noodle packaging, but there is no drumstick inside.

PHOTO COURTESY OF TSK FOODS

“As with all food, taste and texture preferences are highly subjective and can vary from person to person,” the spokesperson said.

“Consumers seeking greater flexibility in flavour and ingredients may also enjoy our range of fresh noodles, which can be prepared according to their own recipes and preferences.”

The spokesperson said TSK Foods appreciates the feedback as it helps the company to better understand consumer expectations and continuously improve its products.

“As a local noodle manufacturer with 90 years of heritage, we remain committed to promoting Singapore’s food heritage through innovative products,” added the spokesperson.



“We thank the customer for her feedback and will continue to review consumer feedback as part of our ongoing product improvement efforts.”

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