Woman crosses road in Woodlands during green light, startled by car turning ‘without due care’

A woman crossing the road at a traffic junction narrowly avoided being hit by a car that was making a turn, sparking concern among witnesses.

Stomper Khong shared dashcam footage of the incident that occurred in Woodlands Crescent on May 6 at about 7.44pm.

The video shows the pedestrian crossing the road with the traffic light in her favour, only to stop in her tracks when a car making a turn comes close to her. The car also stops.

A cyclist is seen riding past the woman at the same time.

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Voices in the background, one of which belongs to Khong, can be heard exclaiming in shock. She also says, “Why like this?”

Describing the incident as “dangerous driving”, Khong told Stomp: “We were waiting to make a left turn while pedestrians were crossing the road.

“However, a Malaysia-registered vehicle from the opposite direction attempted to make a right turn without due care.

“The driver suddenly accelerated and tried to force the turn, almost hitting a female pedestrian who was in the middle of crossing the road.”

Khong said the driver’s actions could have resulted in a serious accident and urged authorities to look into the matter “before someone gets hurt”.

She also looked up the car’s licence plate and discovered that it purportedly has a few outstanding fines in Singapore.

The Malaysia-registered car purportedly has outstanding fines in Singapore.

“This safety issue of drivers not being alert to their surroundings is happening every day on the road,” said the Stomper, adding that such incidents “always” result in near-misses or sometimes actual accidents.

“Road safety should always come first, especially at pedestrian crossings.”

According to the Highway Code, vehicles making a turn must give way to oncoming traffic going straight, as well as pedestrians crossing on a green signal.

The offence of dangerous driving carries a fine of up to $5,000 and/or up to 12 months in jail.

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