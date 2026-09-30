A Stomper said he was outside East Coast Lagoon Food Village on Sept 15 at around 2am when a woman approached him.

Woman asks Stomper to help book taxi at 2am, leaves him with $55.18 bill after she alights without paying

Taking pity on a woman, a man decided to help her book a taxi — only to end up paying for his kindness.

Stomper SL said he was outside East Coast Lagoon Food Village on Sept 15 at around 2am when a woman approached him.

The woman, who appeared to be in her late 20s to early 30s, was alone with her hair “all drenched”.

SL recounted: “She told me she had lost her phone and asked if I could help her to to book a ride home.”

As the Stomper was waiting for his own Grab ride, he helped to make the booking on his ComfortDelGro app.

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“She initially told me to put Block 133 Yishun Street 11 and shortly after, she changed it to Block 124,” said SL.

“I was a bit reluctant, but seeing it was so late and she was alone, I decided to help.

“She even reminded me to select the ‘cash’ option and said she would go up to her house to take money and pay.”

The Stomper said he felt reluctant, but decided to help. PHOTO: STOMP

SL said he kept looking at the ComfortDelGro app while he was on the way home to see if the woman had alighted the taxi and paid the $55.18 fare.

“To my horror, the taxi driver called me and said she went off but did not come back,” he added.

SL explained things to the taxi driver, who advised him to report the matter. However, he decided to pay the driver from his own pocket instead.

“I wanted to PayNow him but he told me to key in my debit card details into the app, so I did,” he said.

‘Don’t make the same mistake as me’

According to the Stomper, no report has been made.

“If we proceed to report this, it’s likely this lady can be traced as the taxi has an in-car camera,” he told Stomp.

“The reason I am sharing this is to alert others not to make the same mistake as I did.”

Stomp has contacted ComfortDelGro for more info.

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