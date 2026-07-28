Woman arrested for being in charge of motor vehicle when under influence of drink after Lorong Chuan accident

A 30-year-old woman was arrested after a car accident at the junction of Lorong Chuan and Boundary Road on July 28.

The police told Stomp that they were alerted to the accident at about 5.15am.

No injuries were reported.

“A 30-year-old female car driver was arrested for being in charge of a motor vehicle when under influence of drink,” the police added.

Stomper Peter shared a photo taken at 5.24am, showing a light-coloured car mounting a central road divider. An ambulance can also be spotted at the scene.

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PHOTO: STOMP

Peter, a resident in the vicinity, said: “I heard a bang, but by the time I came downstairs, the ambulance was already there.”

Police investigations are ongoing.

Under the Road Traffic Act, being in charge of a motor vehicle when under the influence of drink is an offence that is punishable by a fine of between $500 and $2,000, or up to three months in jail.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, offenders face a fine of between $1,000 and $5,000, and up to six months in jail.

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