Woman almost hit by car while riding across road: 'Cycling irresponsibly can get you killed'

A driver nearly got into an accident with a cyclist in Sengkang on Jan 19.

Stomper Lee said he was turning into Block 215A Compassvale Drive at around 7.18am when a cyclist suddenly emerged from a blind spot on his right.

In a video shared by Lee, he can be seen turning left into the block while another car was turning out on his right.

A cyclist unexpectedly appeared from the blind spot, forcing Lee to brake abruptly to avoid a collision.

The cyclist appeared startled, gestured an apology and dismounted her bicycle before continuing to cross the road.

"Cycling irresponsibly can get you killed," Lee told Stomp.

"Cyclists should be better regulated and held equally liable in such incidents. Because they do not have insurance, drivers may have to pay out of their own pockets for vehicle damage. At times, drivers are even found to be fully or partially liable.

"Bring back the law that cyclists must dismount and push their bicycles when crossing junctions."

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), cyclists must slow down and look out for other road users when approaching bends, junctions, bus stops and pedestrian crossings or when passing a parked car.

