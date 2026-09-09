A woman was drinking teh-o from a coffee shop in Bedok when she felt an object in her mouth.

Woman allegedly spits out cockroach while drinking teh-o at Bedok coffee shop, SFA looking into case

A woman was drinking teh-o from a coffee shop in Bedok when she felt an object in her mouth.

Stomper SH said she was horrified when she “spat it out” and realised it was a cockroach.

According to SH, she visited Kimly Coffeeshop at Block 57 New Upper Changi Road during lunchtime on Aug 24 and purchased an iced teh-o.

“Towards the end of my drink, I discovered a cockroach inside the cup,” the Stomper recounted.

“I did not notice it earlier because the drink was very dark in colour. When I realised it was in my mouth, I immediately spat it out.”

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The diner reported the incident to Kimly Group, SFA and Stomp. PHOTO: STOMP

SH said she took photos and emailed them to Kimly Group Headquarters. She also reported the incident to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

“In Kimly’s response, they stated that they would step up their pest control and suggested that the cockroach might have entered the drink through their ice-making machine,” said the Stomper.

In the email reply seen by Stomp, Kimly apologised for the “unpleasant experience” and “inconvenience caused”.

The company said it had escalated the matter to its operations manager, adding: “Based on our checks, it is possible that the cockroach may have escaped during recent pest control and maintenance work carried out on the ice machine.”

“As a precautionary measure, we will arrange for another round of pest control to thoroughly treat and clear the coffee shop area.”

In the email, Kimly said it would continue to monitor the situation to ensure that food safety and hygiene standards are maintained.

It also offered to mail SH a $10 voucher as a “gesture of goodwill and our sincere apology for the unpleasant experience”.

However, SH took issue with the response.

She told Stomp: “They also expressly state that their reply is not an admission of liability. If the cockroach in my drink is not an admission of guilt or liability, then what is???”

Stomp has contacted Kimly Group for more info.

SFA looking into incident

In response to a Stomp query, SFA said it is looking into the matter.

As part of the enquiry and gathering of evidence, SFA may engage the feedback provider for more details and will not hesitate to take enforcement action if sufficient evidence has been obtained.

Food safety is a joint responsibility, reminded the agency.

“While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices,” it said. “Food operators should also ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained.”

Members of the public who have concerns about food safety practices by food operators should report to SFA via its online feedback form.

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