Woman allegedly dumps food onto Toa Payoh grass patch, noisy pigeons and rooster end up feeding on them

A woman was allegedly caught on camera throwing out food onto a grass patch in Toa Payoh, with birds seen feeding on it hours later.

Stomper MM shared a video of the incident that occurred in front of her unit at Block 223 Lorong 8 Toa Payoh on June 15 at 5.27am.

In the video, a woman carrying several bags — including a plastic bag in her left hand — can be seen walking along a pavement.

She then steps onto the adjacent grass patch and dumps out its contents underneath a tree before walking away.

MM said she was unable to identify what the woman had discarded onto the grass, but believes it was food.

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A second video shared by the Stomper shows birds flying towards and feeding on the same remnants at around 7.46am later that morning.

The group of birds appear to consist of pigeons, a rooster, and at least one crow.

MM said she does not recognise the woman, but described the incident as a “deliberate act”.

“The woman had meant to feed the birds in front of my flat,” MM claimed, adding that the birds also created a noise disturbance early in the morning.

MM told Stomp on July 15 that there have been no repeat occurrences, but hopes to share the footage in the hopes of deterring similar acts.

It is illegal to feed wildlife in Singapore under the Wildlife Act. Following increased penalties in May, those caught feeding wildlife face a fine of up to $10,000 for the first offence. Repeat offenders may be fined up to $20,000 and face up to 12 months in jail.

Stomp has contacted the National Parks Board for more info.

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