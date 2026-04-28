Woman allegedly drinks beer on train until ‘whole cabin smelled of alcohol’

A woman was allegedly drinking alcohol on a train, leaving some other commuters uneasy.

Stomper Nor said the incident occurred on the East-West Line towards Pasir Ris MRT station on April 27 at around 4.30pm.

She shared a photo of the woman holding a cup of brown liquid with a straw.

“The cup was 3/4 full when I boarded at Bugis and there was 1/5 (of liquid) left when I alighted at Paya Lebar,” Nor said. “There was a strong alcohol smell in the cabin.”

Bugis and Paya Lebar are four stops apart.

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The Stomper said she believed the woman was consuming beer as the “whole cabin” smelled of it, adding: “The cup was not even sealed and she was openly sipping her drink throughout the journey.”

Nor also called for transport operators to exercise greater vigilance and step up enforcement of the no-drinking rule on trains.

“Many passengers noticed the woman, but no one dared to approach her because we were concerned about a confrontation or offending her. It made several commuters uncomfortable,” she told Stomp.

Stomp has contacted SMRT for more information.

Under the Rapid Transit Systems Regulations, eating and drinking is not allowed on the MRT. Offenders can be fined up to $500.

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