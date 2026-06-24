Woman allegedly chopes bus seats with plastic bag and foot after Stomper asks to sit down

A woman allegedly refused to let another commuter sit down next to her on the bus.

Instead, she used her hand, leg and belongings to occupy multiple surrounding seats, said Stomper Boranli.

Boranli told Stomp that the incident occurred on SMRT bus service 911 on June 23 at around noon.

She had boarded the bus at Woodlands Bus Interchange and saw a priority seat next to the woman. However, the woman allegedly refused to let Boranli get to the empty seat.

“I wanted to sit, but she asked me why I needed to sit beside her,” alleged the 55-year-old Stomper.

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“She then put her things on the empty seat and placed her leg up like this.”

Boranli shared a photo showing the woman, who was holding a red backpack on her lap, with one hand on the seat next to her. A plastic bag can be seen on the same seat. The woman also had one foot propped up against the opposite seat.

The Stomper slammed the woman’s “KNS attitude” and said: “She thinks this is her house. The bus is not hers, why can’t people sit down? Did she buy all the seats?”

Boranli told Stomp that she did not inform the bus captain about the incident as she did not think it would make a difference. She eventually found another seat.

‘Seat hogging’ sparks mixed reactions from netizens

The Stomper also posted about the incident in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group, where it has garnered almost 400 comments and over 120 shares.

“One person chope four seats might as well chope whole bus (sic),” Boranli wrote in the June 23 post.

Netizens have similarly criticised the woman for her “bad behaviour” and “poor upbringing”.

One said: “Nowadays a lot of people like to put their stuff on another seat. Putting (their) leg is up another level.”

However, some netizens pointed out that the Stomper could have just found another seat and not engaged with the woman.

“I can see lots of empty seats on the bus. Why couldn’t you find another seat? She might not be too polite but you don’t have to lower yourself to be like her,” wrote one user.

Another commented: “Among so many seats, you wanna sit there with her with that kind of face she’s giving? I feel that you have better choice than to sit there with her, unless you’re telling me bus is packed, but by seeing this pic, it’s a long bus with many empty seats, just sit elsewhere la.”

One netizen also claimed Boranli had meant to “kachau” (disturb) the woman: “Just sit elsewhere and leave her in peace. No need to show & tell & condemn... why do you have the urge to want to sit there only?”

A commenter summed it up best: “I miss those days where there’re bus conductors...”

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