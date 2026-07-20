Woman, 79, hit by car that didn’t stop at Jalan Bukit Merah junction, driver assisting with investigations

A 79-year-old woman was taken to hospital after a car hit her and drove off at a junction in Jalan Bukit Merah in the early hours of July 19.

Stomper MG shared a video of the hit-and-run accident, which happened at the junction of Jalan Bukit Merah and Kim Tian Road.

Footage of the accident shows a white car making a right turn as the woman is crossing the road.

The pedestrian signal appears to be showing a red man at the time.

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The car hits the woman, causing her to fall onto the road divider, before continuing on its way seemingly without stopping.

The driver of the camcar that captured the incident subsequently stops to check on the woman.

In the footage, the motorist can be heard asking if she is okay and whether he should call an ambulance.

The woman asks him to take down the licence plate number of the car that had hit her.

He tells her he will call an ambulance first, before she asks him again to check the licence plate and thanks him for stopping to help.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to a hit-and-run accident involving a car and a pedestrian at about 5.05am.

“A 79-year-old female pedestrian was conveyed conscious to the hospital,” a police spokesperson said.

“A 58-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.”

Police investigations are ongoing.

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