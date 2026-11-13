The police were alerted to the accident along Tampines Street 82 at about 4.20pm.

Woman, 61, assisting with investigations after car accelerates and crashes through Tampines road divider

A 61-year-old driver is assisting with police investigations after she got into a car accident in Tampines on Nov 12.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the accident along Tampines Street 82 at about 4.20pm. The car was believed to have self-skidded, they added.

No injuries were reported.

Car accelerates, hits road divider and ends up on grass patch

Stomper Ms Tan said she witnessed the accident while driving outside Our Tampines Hub at 4.18pm.

“The car appeared to be exiting the building, where vehicles are meant to turn left onto the road,” she recounted.

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“It suddenly accelerated straight ahead, hit the barricade, crossed into the opposite lane and crashed into the trees.”

A witness saw the car accelerating, hitting a road divider and crashing into some trees. PHOTO: STOMP

Photos taken by the Stomper show a damaged white car on a grass patch. The central road divider also appears damaged, with debris seen on the road.

According to Ms Tan, there were no passengers in the car and no pedestrians were around when the crash occurred.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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