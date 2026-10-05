Woman, 54, found dead at foot of Yishun block

A police tent and police cordon were spotted at the scene.

A 54-year-old woman was found dead at the foot of Block 755 Yishun Street 72 on Oct 3.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police said they were alerted to the case of a fall from height at about 6.20pm. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at the same time.

The woman was found lying motionless at the foot of the block and was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Stomper E shared a photo of the scene taken at around 9.17pm, showing a police tent under the block. Part of the void deck had also been cordoned off.

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Police investigations are ongoing.

HELPLINES

Mental well-being

National helpline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (via WhatsApp)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24 hours CareText via WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928

Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1

Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)

The Seniors Helpline: 1800-555-5555 (weekdays, 9am to 5pm)

Counselling

Touchline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252

Touch Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555

Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

Shan You Counselling Centre: 6741-9293

Clarity Singapore: 6757-7990

Online resources

mindline.sg/fsmh

eC2.sg

chat.mentalhealth.sg

carey.carecorner.org.sg (for those aged 13 to 25)

limitless.sg/talk (for those aged 12 to 25)

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