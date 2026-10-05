Woman, 54, found dead at foot of Yishun block
A 54-year-old woman was found dead at the foot of Block 755 Yishun Street 72 on Oct 3.
In response to Stomp’s queries, the police said they were alerted to the case of a fall from height at about 6.20pm. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at the same time.
The woman was found lying motionless at the foot of the block and was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.
Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.
Stomper E shared a photo of the scene taken at around 9.17pm, showing a police tent under the block. Part of the void deck had also been cordoned off.
Police investigations are ongoing.
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