Woman, 47, found dead at Punggol block in fall from height case
A 47-year-old woman was found dead at the foot of an HDB block in Punggol on Sept 30.
The police told Stomp that they were alerted to a case of fall from height at Block 256A Sumang Walk at about 12.50pm.
The woman was found lying motionless at the foot of the said block and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.
Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.
Stomper R Star Boy shared a photo showing a police tent and a police cordon at the scene.
He said he did not see or hear anything unusual, but added: “Very sad to see all these nowadays.”
Police investigations are ongoing.
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