The incident is believed to involve a domestic helper.

Woman, 25, found dead after fall from Boon Keng condo, Stomper says police asked if residents had a helper

A resident at Regent Residences in Boon Keng was surprised when the police came knocking on her door on the morning of Oct 4 to ask if she had a domestic helper at home.

Stomper Odetojoy later realised that it was because a woman had been found dead at the foot of her condominium building.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police said they were alerted to a case of a fall from height at 1091 Serangoon Road at about 11.35am, while the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted at around 11.40am.

A 25-year-old woman was found lying motionless at the foot of the block and was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

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“I woke up to police knocking on my door, asking if I had a domestic helper at home,” the Stomper recalled. “When I said no and asked why and what happened, the police did not reply.”

The Stomper said she went downstairs to the first floor and coincidentally boarded the same lift as police officers who were inspecting other floors.

“I overheard their conversation about a domestic helper’s death,” she added.

When the Stomper reached the first floor, she saw a police cordon around the lobby.

“I was not allowed to take any photos,” she said, sharing a video of a police tent taken from her unit at about 12.28pm.

“The security guard confirmed to me that the incident involved a domestic helper, and they were trying to find out which unit she was working for.”

Police investigations are ongoing.

Stomp has contacted the Ministry Of Manpower for more info.

HELPLINES

Mental well-being

National helpline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (via WhatsApp)

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Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

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Online resources

mindline.sg/fsmh

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chat.mentalhealth.sg

carey.carecorner.org.sg (for those aged 13 to 25)

limitless.sg/talk (for those aged 12 to 25)

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