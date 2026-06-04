Three otters were spotted “tearing open” trash bags for food at Block 230A Bukit Batok Street 21.

‘Will they attack?’: Otters spotted ‘tearing open’ trash bags for food in Bukit Batok

Three otters were spotted on the prowl for food at Bukit Batok Street 21 in the early hours of June 3.

Stomper Jattzy shared a photo that he took while on his way to work at 5.23am, showing the otters crossing the road.

He said the otters initially approached The Dew condominium, but were unable to enter as security guards were on duty.

They then crossed the road to Block 230A Bukit Batok Street 21, where they were seen at the bin centre “tearing open” trash bags in search of food.

Jattzy, who had been walking along the pavement, described the encounter as “scary” and wondered whether the otters would attack him or simply move away quietly.

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He added that this was not the first otter sighting in the neighbourhood, noting that the animals had been seen in the same area three to four months earlier.

According to the National Parks Board, otters are regularly sighted in Singapore and frequently travel via park connectors, parks and urban estates adjacent to waterways.

Do and don’ts when encountering otters

PHOTOS: NATIONAL PARKS BOARD

When encountering otters, members of the public should:

Observe them from a safe distance

Refrain from feeding them

Refrain from approaching, touching, chasing or disturbing them

Avoid loud noises and flash photography

Keep pet dogs on a short, taut leash

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