The Stomper noted that if two men used urinals that were directly facing each other, their backs would almost touch.

‘Who designed this toilet?’: Man questions narrow space between urinals at Farrer Park MRT station

A commuter who visited the male toilet at Farrer Park MRT station was left puzzled when he realised how little space users had at the urinals.

Stomper Leon Hart noticed the odd layout after using the urinals on his second visit on Aug 12.

He estimated the space between the two rows of urinals measures only about 60cm. PHOTO: STOMP

He estimated the space between the two rows of urinals measures only about two feet or 60cm.

“I wonder who designed this toilet? Once the first two urinals are being used, no one can get inside to use the other urinals,” Leon said.

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He also noted that those using the urinals further inside would likely struggle to get out if the other urinals were in use.

The Stomper additionally painted a potential scenario: “If two guys were using urinals facing each other, they would be almost touching each other. If one guy is carrying a backpack, the backpack will be touching the other’s guy back.

“It’s just way too narrow.”

SBS Transit reviewing possible improvements to toilet layout

SBS Transit, which manages Farrer Park station, told Stomp that it is aware of the matter and is “reviewing possible improvements to the layout”.

Spokesperson Grace Wu explained: “Any works will need to be carefully planned to minimise inconvenience to commuters. We seek commuters’ patience and understanding as this may take some time.”

While there seem to be no specific rules about ideal distances between urinals in public toilets, the Restroom Association (Singapore) has provided some guidelines.

It recommends a clearance of about 900mm or 90cm in front of the urinal to any wall, fixture or door.

The Restroom Association (Singapore) recommends a roughly 90cm clearance in front of the urinal. PHOTO: RESTROOM ASSOCIATION (SINGAPORE)

Concerned about users’ comfort, Leon expressed his hope for a proper assessment, as well as planning and execution of the toilet design.

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