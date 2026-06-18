White discharge and dead fish reportedly spotted in Telok Kurau canal

A Stomper and his wife came across a concerning sight at Telok Kurau Park Connector on June 13 at around 10.48am.

A couple was walking along a canal at Telok Kurau Park Connector on June 13 when the sight of dead fishes left them feeling “terrible”.

Stomper Concerned Resident said he and his wife came across the concerning scene opposite Lorong L Telok Kurau at around 10.48am, while walking towards East Coast Road to get to their bus stop.

“Some effluent was being discharged into the drain, killing all the fishes in shallow water,” the Stomper claimed.

Photos sent by Concerned Resident show milky-looking water in the canal, though the white substance cannot be identified. There were also two fishes lying motionless on their sides.

“We felt terrible,” the Stomper said, adding that he and his wife felt the fishes’ deaths were “unnecessary”.

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“This canal is connected to the sea and we do see the tide rise and fall. Of late, the movement of water is blocked due some construction at the mouth of the canal.”

Though concerned, the couple were unsure how to reach the authorities and approached Stomp instead.

“(I hope) to prevent such destruction and make people and authorities aware of the water being polluted,” said Concerned Resident.

Stomp understands that no abnormalities were observed when workers visited the scene on June 17.

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