White car ends up on divider after two-car accident in Yishun, driver assisting with investigations

A 30-year-old male driver is assisting with police investigations after an accident involving two cars in Yishun on June 18.

The police told Stomp they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Yishun Street 81 and Yishun Avenue 4 at about 4.50pm.

No injuries were reported.

Photos showed by Stomper Anonymous show a white car mounted on a central road divider following the collision, but did not provide further details. Paramedics were also seen at the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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