‘Where to find nowadays?’: Stomper says this $7 biryani in Bukit Panjang is worth every cent

Looking for an affordable and filling lunch?

One man says he has found just the spot in Bukit Panjang.

Stomper W shared photos of a biryani meal he ordered from NKS Restaurant at Block 524A Jelapang Road on July 2, describing it as a generous feast for just $7.

“Don’t know what to eat? Come to Bukit Panjang,” he said.

The meal includes biryani rice, crispy fried chicken, papadum and achar. He also ordered a cup of tea that cost $1.20.

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“It’s a full packed meal,” he added. “Bagus!”

‘Got garden view some more’

Besides the hearty serving, the Stomper also enjoyed the restaurant’s surroundings.

“Got garden view some more,” he quipped.

The Stomper’s lunch with a view. PHOTO: STOMP

He joked that the portion was so generous that “ladies cannot finish it” on their own and “must find a partner” to eat it with.

“Where to find a meal like this nowadays?” he said.

Friendly service keeps him coming back

His praise comes from experience.

W said he visits the eatery almost every week. In fact, he also recommended it to Stomp in November 2025, praising its generous portions and value for money.

This time, he also singled out the service, praising a staff member named Elango for being humble, polite and efficient.

“He always serves customers fast, courteously and politely,” said the Stomper.

According to him, good food, generous portions and friendly service have made the restaurant one of his favourite lunch spots.

His verdict?

“Visit the place with zero doubts.”

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