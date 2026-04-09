Wheelchair user distressed by his experience at Sengkang General Hospital writes to PM Wong, President Tharman

A wheelchair user was so distressed by his experience at Sengkang General Hospital (SKH) that he wrote to various authorities to express his concerns, including Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Stomper Muhammad copied his March 8 email to Stomp as well.

He wrote that after being admitted on March 1 for problems with his heart and kidney, he faced several issues at SKH, including difficulty in finding a place to charge his motorised wheelchair.

Muhammad claimed that he was informed by a hospital staff member that wheelchairs were not allowed in a ward, but it was later clarified that motorised wheelchairs were indeed permitted.

“This inconsistent information required repeated explanations on my part and caused undue distress,” he said.

PHOTOS: STOMP

The Stomper added that he also observed lapses such as failure to disinfect wheelchairs after each patient transfer.

Another incident that upset Muhammad took place at a taxi stand near the hospital.

“I was stopped by a female security guard who accused me of using a camera,” he recounted. “I was shocked by this baseless accusation. The item in my bag is an EZ-link card-holder, designed for ease of access when tapping on card readers in public transport, critical for someone with my disability.

“Despite me explaining this and showing her the card-holder, the security guard’s demeanour was provocative. Speaking to her supervisor did not resolve the feeling of unfair treatment.”

PHOTO: STOMP

Muhammad also complained that on one occasion in the emergency department, he overheard a staff member saying to another: “This one just came in yesterday.” The Stomper believed the comment was about him and called the remark “unprofessional” as it caused him significant emotional distress.

He wrote in his email: “Given these experiences, I urge your offices — the President of the Republic of Singapore, the Prime Minister, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Transport, Land Transport Authority, SingHealth and the Singapore Civil Defence Force — to consider reviewing the policies and training for all hospital and security staff to ensure that persons with disabilities are treated with the dignity, respect, and professionalism they deserve.”

Muhammad was discharged from the hospital on March 9.

In response to a Stomp query, an SKH spokesperson said on April 8 the hospital acknowledges Muhammad’s feedback regarding his experience during his stay.

“We take such concerns seriously as part of our commitment to providing respectful, patient-centred care, and have reached out to the patient to address his feedback directly,” said the spokesperson.

“Our staff’s actions are guided by patient and ward safety considerations, as well as security measures, that are applied consistently for all patients and visitors.”

The spokesperson explained that the charging of mobility devices in the wards poses the risk of interference with electronic equipment being used for patient care, adding that the hospital had offered Muhammad alternative charging areas.

“In an inpatient ward setting, safety precautions must be observed,” said the spokesperson. “When such restrictions are applied, they are based on safety considerations such as fall risks, space constraints, emergency access to patients at the bedside and fire safety.

Regarding the security guard incident, the spokesperson explained: “Similarly, our security personnel was following a recommended heightened level of vigilance and safety measures, including random security checks, when she approached him to clarify about the device he was carrying.

“We understand Muhammad’s advocacy for persons with mobility challenges. We will continuously enhance our communications and support, ensuring care that is compassionate and responsive to their needs, whilst balancing the needs and safety of all other staff and patients.”

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