What’s swimming beneath the surface at Punggol Waterway? Stomper 'overwhelmed’ by sighting

A Stomper was thrilled after spotting what appeared to be three rays swimming in the waters near Waterway Point in Punggol.

Stomper Aud shared videos of the wildlife sighting, which she captured on July 18 at about 2.50pm.

The footage shows the dark silhouettes of what appear to be rays gliding just beneath the surface of the water.

Aud said there were three of them in total.

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It was her first time encountering the creatures there, and she was so captivated that she stayed for a while.

“I felt overwhelmed when I spotted a few stingrays,” she told Stomp. “I stayed for quite some time hoping to see more of them.”

It is unclear from the footage which species of ray the Stomper saw. There are more than 600 species of rays worldwide.

In February last year, the National Parks Board (NParks) advised members of the public not to fish or enter a pond at Hampstead Wetlands Park in Seletar Aerospace Park after a ray was spotted there.

NParks said at the time that the ray’s presence in the pond could have been the result of an unauthorised release.

Members of the public are urged not to release animals into Singapore’s parks and nature reserves, as the animals may not be able to fend for themselves.

Those caught releasing wildlife can be fined up to $5,000.

Stomp has contacted NParks for more information.

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