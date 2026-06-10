‘What if someone gets hit?’: Stomper questions youths playing cricket at Sengkang void deck

A resident has raised safety concerns over youths playing cricket at the void deck of Blocks 317A and 317B Anchorvale Road in Sengkang.

Stomper Lee said he has noticed people playing there for the past few months.

“The sound of high-impact collisions between the ball and the walls can be quite jarring,” he said. “Occasionally, the ball sails past the players, misses the walls and bounces into open spaces.”

On June 1, Lee decided to approach two players after seeing a ball travel beyond the playing area.

“Normally, I just walk away,” he said. “But this incident got me thinking — what if someone gets hit by the ball?”

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The Stomper shared a video showing him approaching two youths and asking whether they were allowed to play cricket there.

“Are you allowed to play here?” he asks.

“Ya,” one of the youths replies.

“You think so?” the Stomper responds.

“Ya,” the youth says again.

“Okay then, I will tell the town council about that,” says the Stomper before walking away.

Lee said he subsequently contacted the town council and lodged a non-emergency police report.

He expressed concern that someone could be injured, particularly elderly residents and children who use the area daily.

“Online searches revealed that ball games and activities are not allowed at HDB void decks,” he said. “Unlike badminton, cricket is a group game involving many players. The large group may also cause noise and inconvenience to other residents.”

Town council says youths were using tennis balls

In response to a Stomp query, Sengkang Town Council (SKTC) said on June 10 that it is aware of the situation and has been actively managing it.

According to the town council, its officers observed that the players were using tennis balls rather than conventional hard cricket balls.

“We understand that these activities have taken place during the mid-year school holiday period, when many youths may be spending time outdoors socialising with their peers,” said an SKTC spokesperson.

“At the same time, we recognise the safety concerns raised by the resident.

“Our common spaces should remain safe and enjoyable for all residents. We seek to adopt a balanced and constructive approach when addressing differing uses of shared public spaces, with an emphasis on engagement and education whenever possible.”

The town council said it has implemented measures to promote public safety, including putting up advisory signs and posters at the affected locations. Its officers have also conducted ground inspections after office hours.

Additionally, the officers have engaged the group on multiple occasions to remind them to be mindful of other residents and minimise potential safety risks.

“The youths have generally been cooperative and responsive to these reminders, and have ceased their activities when approached,” said the spokesperson.

SKTC added that it will continue to monitor the situation and engage relevant parties where necessary while balancing the diverse needs and interests of residents within the estate.

“We value residents’ feedback on the safe and considerate use of shared spaces and remain open to continued dialogue with members of the community.”

Stomper welcomes engagement on issue

In response, Lee told Stomp that he could not confirm the type of ball used during the June 1 incident.

“Whether it’s a tennis ball or another type of ball, I think being hit by a flying ball can be equally dangerous, especially for children and the elderly,” he said.

“Ball types don’t justify playing sports in the wrong places.”

The Stomper, who described himself as a tennis player, also questioned whether tennis balls had been used on every occasion.

“I have never played cricket, but I am a tennis player and I know how a tennis ball sounds when it hits a surface,” he said.

He added that the activity was not limited to the mid-year school holidays.

“I saw people playing cricket there in April and May as well, not just during the holiday period,” he said. “It often took place on weekend mornings.”

According to Lee, some of the players he had observed previously appeared to be adults rather than youths.

Nonetheless, the Stomper said he remains open to engaging the town council on the matter.

“I will be glad to help improve the community which I belong to,” he said.

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