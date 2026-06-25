A two-hour power disruption affected businesses on the first floor and basement one of West Mall.

West Mall power outage leaves Stomper surprised and shop staff unable to do anything for 2 hours

A shopper was left surprised when a power outage lasting around two hours occurred at West Mall on the evening of June 23.

Stomper Sango2365 was at the Bukit Batok mall at around 7pm to have dinner with his family at the food court on the fourth floor. They had noticed the power outage on the first floor upon entering the mall, but proceeded with their dinner plans first.

After dinner, the Stomper ventured to the first floor and basement one of the mall to take photos of the power outage at various shops.

Sango2365 said that he spoke to employees at popular milk tea shop Chagee — located on the mall’s first floor — who told him that there had been a power outage since 6pm.

He also shared photos of the power outage at various businesses, including Burger King, Ramen King, Maki-San and Luckin Coffee.

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Burger King had displayed a note that said: “Sorry, system down, will be back soon.”

The Stomper noted that there was not much confusion among shoppers. “Just that some shop assistants can’t do anything with no power,” he explained.

PHOTO: STOMP

According to the Stomper, power had not been restored by the time he left the mall at 8pm.

It was the first time he had encountered a power outage at West Mall.

West Mall: Full services reinstated in about two hours

In response to Stomp’s queries, a representative from West Mall said the power disruption at around 6pm affected some tenants on the first floor and basement one.

The representative added that the disruption was caused by a technical fault.

“Upon identification of the issue, our technical team and the building’s Licensed Electrical Worker (LEW) immediately attended to the matter and worked to safely restore power,” said the representative.

“Full services were reinstated by 8.04pm.”

The mall apologised for the inconvenience caused and thanked its tenants and visitors for their patience and understanding.

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