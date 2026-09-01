‘Wasted my $1’: Stomper upset after discovering padlocked Anywheel bicycle in Jurong West

The Stomper had already unlocked the bicycle on the Anywheel app, before realising it was padlocked.

A shared bicycle user is angry and disappointed after finding an Anywheel bicycle that was apparently “misused”.

Stomper Anonymous had unlocked an Anywheel bicycle sometime after 11pm on Aug 24 in the vicinity of Block 979 Jurong West Street 93.

“It was dark so I thought everything was fine,” he said.

However, when it was time to move the bicycle, the Stomper realised that the bicycle would not budge. “When I wanted to move it, I realised that there was a bicycle padlock,” he said in disbelief.

As he could not use the bicycle, he had to lock it again. “I unlocked the bicycle already and had to lock it back. I wasted my $1 just like that,” the Stomper lamented.

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This was the first time the Anywheel user had encountered a locked bicycle, though he clarified that he did not make a report on the Anywheel app.

“I didn’t report it because I felt like no point reporting, maybe others might do the same thing,” the Stomper said.

He was mainly “angry and disappointed” that he had paid for a bicycle he did not use. He chose to alert Stomp to this incident as he wanted to seek readers’ opinions on “why people are being selfish”.

No corresponding report identified: Anywheel

In response to Stomp’s queries, a representative from Anywheel reminded the public on Sept 1 that locking or reserving shared bicycles for personal use is not allowed, as shared bicycles must remain accessible to all users.

Anywheel conducts regular enforcement checks to identify and remove unauthorised locks from our bicycles.

Members of the public who encounter an unauthorised lock may remove it where safe to do so, or contact Anywheel’s customer support team for assistance.

“Based on the information and image shared, we could not identify a corresponding report regarding this incident,” said the Anywheel representative.

Affected users are encouraged to contact Anywheel directly via email at support@anywheel.sg to allow the company to provide the necessary service recovery action.

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