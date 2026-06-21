The incident happened on June 13 at about 10.29am along Boundary Road towards Yio Chu Kang Road

‘Want to die, go die alone’: Cyclist accused of smirking after near-miss with Stomper’s car

A cyclist was caught on dashcam allegedly crossing a junction against the red light and narrowly avoiding a collision with both a car and a bus.

Stomper Chantel shared footage of the incident, which happened on June 13 at about 10.29am along Boundary Road towards Yio Chu Kang Road.

According to Chantel, the cyclist emerged from the opposite direction and crossed the intersection despite the red light.

Dashcam footage shows a person wearing a red helmet riding across the road in front of the Stomper’s vehicle.

Chantel said the cyclist came very close to both her car and a bus. “Senior cyclist crossed the intersection on red from the opposite direction,” she told Stomp.

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“It was a near miss with my car and a bus.”

The Stomper alleged that after the incident, the cyclist appeared nonchalant.

“I was alarmed and angry,” she said.

“He came out of nowhere, riding against the traffic in a very unsafe manner and even smirking and staring at me as if I should beware of his inconsiderate behaviour.”

Due to the speed and quality of the dashcam footage, the cyclist’s facial expression or reaction remain unclear.

Chantel said she submitted a non-accident traffic violation report to the Traffic Police on the same day.

She shared the footage in hopes of raising awareness about errant cyclists and encouraging safer behaviour on the roads.

“I hope more can be done for safer road conditions,” she said. “Suggestions to him. Want to die go die alone, don’t pull innocent people.”

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