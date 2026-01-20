'Vibrant' horse much better than last year's worm-like snake: Stomper on CNY decorations in Chinatown

It seems to have become almost an annual tradition for people to trash the Chinese New Year decorations in Chinatown.

Is the Year of the Horse when we buck the tradition?

Stomper Steven has declared the 8.8m-tall golden horse statue presiding over the junction of New Bridge Road and Upper Cross Street a winner.

The animal looked like it came "straight out of a fantasy movie," said Steven.

"Being a Fire Horse Year, it should look more fearsome and be in red instead of orange. Nevertheless, this year's display of a vibrant horse is so much better than last year's snake that looks more like a worm."

PHOTO: STOMP

Steven had previously told Stomp that the snake was so small that it could hardly be seen and was overshadowed by the decorations surrounding it.

The year before that, the dragon was mocked by netizens for looking like the animated character Shrek and Japanese comedian Pikotaro.

In 2023, the rabbit was said to look like it was squatting over a toilet and "taking a dump".

In 2021, people called out the ox mascot at Chinatown Point for looking like someone in a recycled rat costume with added horns. The shopping centre clarified that the mascot was supposed to be an otter dressed up as an ox.

"I hope next year's goat will be an elegant one because that's my year!" Steven told Stomp.

"But my all-time favourite remains the tiger."

PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

For the Year of the Tiger in 2022, Stomp did not report any complaints, so perhaps the Stomper is right that the tiger was the best.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation