‘Very loud and vulgar’: Stomper takes issue with viral dance group performance in Chinatown

The stomper said she spotted the group while waiting to cross the road in Chinatown.

A viral dance group has been filmed performing in multiple public spaces across Singapore, sporting bold movements while dressed in what appeared to be Peranakan-inspired outfits, with one onlooker left flabbergasted at their “vulgar” moves.

Stomper Anonymous said that she spotted the group on the opposite side of the road while waiting for the traffic light on her way to Chinatown Complex.

When the light turned green, the group “danced across the road” towards her.

“My impression was that the dancers were very loud and vulgar,” the 72-year-old told Stomp, pointing out that the clothing they donned was not representative of Peranakan culture.

“Nonyas were very refined. They never behaved like this,” she explained, describing the dance group’s patterned attire as “cultural appropriation”.

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The Stomper did not identify the costumes that the dancers were wearing, but said she was “familiar” with them as they were “similar” to what her grandmother wore every day.

“It is OK to use it in the right way, but to use it and prance and gesticulate with violent gestures, like going to war, is not acceptable,” the Stomper said.

“I was very disgusted,” she added.

Dance group spotted at multiple locations

Videos of the group, known as Fulan Dance Troupe and led by dance teacher and choreographer superjohnnybaby, show five dancers emerging from a Gunkee Claypot outlet in Chinatown, strutting across a traffic junction at South Bridge Road with at least five cameras capturing their moves.

They end the sequence with a kick towards one of the cameras.

In another video of the group performing inside the restaurant, superjohnnybaby can be heard shouting “Everybody”, with the other dancers echoing him in response. During the routine, they raise their hands and kick towards the camera in unison.

Later, they turn away from the camera and step backwards rhythmically, before whipping around and strutting out of the restaurant.

They were also spotted at The Woodleigh Mall, performing what appeared to be the same routine in an open space beside the Gunkee Claypot outlet at the shopping centre.

‘Cringe’ or ‘nothing wrong’?

One video of the group’s performance, posted by Facebook user Ava Hu on Aug 24, garnered over 138,000 views, with netizens divided over the performance.

“This kind of atmosphere is not suitable for the country. Dining should be an enjoyable, peaceful experience,” one netizen wrote in Chinese. Others agreed that they “definitely wouldn’t go to noisy restaurants like this”.

On the SingaporeRaw subreddit, netizens described the dance as “cringe”, while several commented that their outfits resembled pyjamas.

However, a number of netizens offered supportive comments, praising the group’s energetic performance.

“Honestly quite impressed with their dance moves eh. A lot of ‘power unlike some of our local dancers,” one chimed in.

Another wrote: “Nothing wrong. Good to have such harmless spontaneity.”

Stomp has reached out to Gunkee Claypot and superjohnnyboy for more information.

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