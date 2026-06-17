Photos of the aftermath show the hoods of both vehicles severely damaged.

Vapes allegedly found in GetGo car that crashed into taxi along Kallang Bahru

E-cigarettes (vapes) were allegedly found in a GetGo car that crashed through central road dividers in Kallang Bahru before crossing into the opposite carriageway and colliding with a taxi.

The driver of the red Getgo car then allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled into a nearby MRT station.

The accident occurred at about 8am on June 17 along Kallang Bahru, near Exit B of Bendemeer MRT station.

Photos provided by Stomper MG showed the hoods of both cars severely damaged, with airbags deployed in both the front and rear compartments. According to the Stomper, road closures along Kallang Bahru towards Lavender Street remained in place until 11.35am.

Driver allegedly fled to MRT station after crash

When Shin Min Daily News reporters arrived at the scene, police had cordoned off all three lanes of the affected stretch for investigations. Vehicles were diverted towards Boon Keng Road, with at least four police vehicles and eight officers conducting investigations.

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Debris from the accident was strewn on the ground. About 30m of railings along the central divider had been knocked down, while broken metal railings and vehicle parts were scattered across the road.

Reporters also observed a GetGo decal on the windscreen of the red car.

A Mercedes-Benz driver who was travelling ahead of the taxi at the time of the accident said he heard a loud crash behind him. When he turned around, he saw the red car had collided with the taxi.

The driver, who declined to be named, said the driver of the red car did not remain at the scene after the crash, but instead ran into Bendemeer MRT station.

Police search vehicle involved in crash

Police officers were seen opening the boot of the red car and conducting a search while taking photographs for investigation. At about 10am, a police dog was also deployed to assist.

According to Shin Min, it is understood that vapes and suspected drug substances were found inside the vehicle.

Taxi driver and passenger briefly trapped, taken to hospital

Witnesses said the taxi driver and a female passenger were briefly trapped inside the vehicle following the collision.

A passer-by reportedly stepped forward to help them out of the taxi before waiting with them for authorities to arrive.

In response to Stomp’s queries, a ComfortDelGeo spokesperson said that the taxi driver and passenger on board were conveyed to the hospital.

“The passenger has since been discharged, and we are in contact with our cabby, who is receiving medical attention,” the spokesperson added.

Stomp has reached out to GetGo and the police for more information.

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