A 49-year-old male van driver is assisting with investigations.

Van flipped on its side in accident with taxi near TPE flyover, driver assisting with police investigations

A van and a taxi were involved in an accident at the junction of Sengkang West Road and the Tampines Expressway (TPE) flyover on Aug 27.

The police told Stomp that they were alerted to the accident at about 4.30pm.

No injuries were reported.

“A 49-year-old male van driver is assisting with investigations,” said the police.

Stomper Nelly was travelling on bus service 168 when she passed the accident scene and noticed emergency personnel.

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A video she shared shows the van overturned on its side and a damaged TransCab taxi mounting a kerb. An ambulance can be spotted nearby.

“There was debris scattered on the road,” recounted Nelly.

“I saw an uncle sitting on the railing. I think he might have been the taxi driver.”

Police investigations are ongoing.

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