Van driver assisting with police investigations after knocking down tree and lamppost at Senja Road

A 44-year-old van driver is assisting with police investigations after he got into a traffic accident along Senja Road on Jan 26.

Stomper Praveen said he came across the incident at about 7.40am.

"I only saw the aftermath and the ambulance arrived within two minutes," he recounted. "Presumably, the incident happened five to 10 minutes earlier."

Photos shared by Praveen show a lamppost lying toppled onto the road and a fallen tree on the pedestrian walkway.

The van's front bumper was also damaged and debris can be seen strewn around the scene.

In response to Stomp's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at about 7.35am, while the police said they were alerted at about 7.40am.

SCDF assessed one person for minor injuries, but the person declined to be sent to hospital.

The police said the van involved was believed to have "self-skidded".

Police investigations are ongoing.

