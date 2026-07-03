USS diner loses appetite after being served ‘undercooked’ chicken, SFA looking into matter

A diner at Universal Studios Singapore (USS) said he lost his appetite after finding what he believed was undercooked chicken in his meal.

Stomper Chew said he ordered a chicken parmigiana set meal at Loui’s NY Pizza Parlor at about 4.13pm on June 24.

The set meal, which cost $42, came with pasta, tiramisu and a limoncello spritz.

However, he found himself unable to consume his meal.

He shared a video showing what appeared to be pink meat on his plate.

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“It was obviously undercooked meat,” he said. “I brought it to the counter and asked them about it.”

According to Chew, a staff member took the plate into the kitchen for the chef to check before returning with an explanation.

The Stomper recounted: “She said, ‘I can assure you that this is not raw. It’s the seasoning of the chicken, maybe some onions inside the seasoning.’

“I asked her three times if she was sure, and she said yes, it was safe to consume.”

Chew said he requested an exchange but was told he would have to wait 20 minutes for a new plate.

“I was rushing for the Bumble Beats live performance at 4.15pm, so I ended up not eating the dish,” he said.

“The staff insisted there was nothing wrong with it and gave the dish back to me.”

Chew said he did not ask for a refund at the time, but would have accepted one if it had been offered.

He also did not report the matter to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

In response to a Stomp query, SFA said on July 3 it is looking into the matter.

“As part of the enquiry and gathering of evidence, SFA may engage the feedback provider for more details and will not hesitate to take enforcement action if sufficient evidence has been obtained,” an SFA spokesperson said.

SFA added that food safety is a joint responsibility, and food operators must adhere to good food hygiene and preparation practices, as well as keep their premises clean and well maintained.

Members of the public with concerns about food safety practices should report them to SFA via its online feedback form.

SFA advises good safety practices such as cooking food thoroughly to kill all harmful bacteria and prevent foodborne diseases.

“Meat that is pink indicates that it is not cooked thoroughly,” states SFA’s website.

Stomp has contacted Resorts World Sentosa for comment.

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