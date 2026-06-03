‘Unsightly’: Barefoot man sleeps beside litter at Punggol dam

A man was spotted lying on a pavement along a dam in Punggol, with pieces of litter scattered nearby.

Stomper Anonymous shared a video of the incident, which he captured on May 2 at about 5am.

In the clip, the barefoot man can be seen lying on his side with his shoes beside him, seemingly asleep.

Several items that appear to be litter are seen scattered nearby:

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Plastic bags

Food packaging

A drink can

The Stomper expressed frustration over the scene, which he described as “unsightly”.

He also questioned: “Why can’t people be more civic-minded and think of others?”

According to the National Environmental Agency (NEA), littering is an offence that may result in a composition fine of $300 for first-time offenders.

And while it is not illegal to sleep in public places in Singapore, there are penalties for being a public nuisance.

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