One Stomper spotted underwear hung alongside a S'pore flag, while another saw the flag covered by a carpet.

Underwear and carpets seen hanging over S’pore flag: ‘Please respect the flag,’ says Stomper

Guidelines state that the national flag should be “treated with respect at all times”.

However, two Stompers have found that this does not appear to be the case.

One spotted underwear hung alongside a Singapore flag, while another saw the flag covered by a carpet.

In the first case, Stomper Anonymous spotted underwear hanging outside the window of an HDB unit, where a Singapore flag was also displayed.

An underwear was hanging outside the window of an HDB unit, where a Singapore flag was also displayed. PHOTO: STOMP

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Anonymous found the sight off-putting and disrespectful.

“Walao, put flag to honour your country then hang one underwear...” she told Stomp on Aug 19.

Anonymous declined to share the location of the incident, but said it is in the north. She hopes to share this as “a lesson for all Singaporeans” on how to hang the flag.

“Please respect the flag,” she added. “Why need to put underwear?”

Not just disrespectful and unsightly, but also inconsiderate towards others

Separately, Stomper John expressed anger after seeing a Sengkang resident covering the national flag with a carpet on more than one occasion.

He shared photos taken on Aug 16 at around 5.45pm, showing the carpet placed over the flag.

“Do you think the person who placed the carpet over our national flag is showing proper respect for it?” asked John.

“Is this really the kind of behaviour we should tolerate? As a Singaporean, I feel angry seeing our flag treated like this.”

John acknowledged that the resident removed the flag on the same day in the evening, but said it was not the first time this has happened.

He claimed he had seen the same thing on multiple occasions in 2021, during the months of June to August.

A Sengkang resident has allegedly hung items over the Singapore flag multiple times. PHOTO: STOMP

John said not only was this disrespectful, but also raised other issues.

“The carpet is dusty, and because of the building’s design, the dust easily flies into our rooms. This affects us, especially with asthma,” he noted.

“What if everyone just hangs their clothes and carpets along the staircase? Is that aesthetically pleasing? It’s a common area for everyone, not a personal drying spot.”

How should the Singapore flag be displayed?

According to National Heritage Board guidelines, the national flag should not be displayed below any other flag, emblem or object.

It should be hung against a vertical wall or other vertical flat surface, with the crescent and stars in the top left position as seen by a person facing the flag.

The flag should not be hung out to dry outdoors together with other laundry, as this may be considered inappropriate.

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