Two van passengers taken to hospital after accident with cement truck in Punggol

Two men were taken to hospital after an accident involving a cement truck and a van at the junction of Punggol North Avenue and Sentul Walk on May 12.

Stomper Anonymous shared a video of the accident scene, but said he did not witness how the collision happened.

The video shows a van that appears to belong to Joydom Engineering stopped perpendicular to a cement truck at the junction.

A group of men are gathered on the pavement near the scene, along with a Traffic Police officer.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at about 7.35pm.

Two male van passengers, aged 43 and 34, were taken conscious to Sengkang General Hospital.

“A 40-year-old cement truck driver is assisting with investigations,” a police spokesperson said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Stomp has reached out to Joydom Engineering for comment.

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics accident

truck

van

punggol

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.