Two motorcyclists, 19 and 58, lie on road after SLE accident, taken to hospital

Two men were taken to hospital after an accident involving three motorcycles occurred along the Seletar Expressway (SLE) towards the Central Expressway (CTE) on Feb 2.

Stomper Majid shared photos of the aftermath after coming across the scene at around 6.40am.

"Two motorcycles and their riders were seen lying on the road," he said.

"Two other individuals were standing near them, while another two were seen warning oncoming vehicles to slow down, indicating that an accident had occurred.

"No police presence was observed at the scene at that time. The cause of the accident and how it occurred could not be immediately confirmed."

In response to Stomp's queries, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at about 6.45am.

Two male motorcyclists, aged 19 and 58, were conveyed conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

