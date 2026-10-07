A notice about an upcoming disruption to the water supply has left some residents confused.

Two days or one week? Redhill resident confused by ‘unclear’ notice about water supply disruption

A notice informing Bukit Merah residents about an upcoming disruption to their water supply has left some residents confused.

Stomper Bernie shared a photo of the notice, which stated that the affected blocks are “Block 68 Redhill Road - 70 Redhill Road” and listed three postal codes.

According to the notice, the “urgent repair work” will be carried out on Oct 30 - Nov 5.

It advised residents: “Please store enough water for your use before the water supply is disrupted.”

The notice advised residents to store enough water for use before the water supply disruption. PHOTO: STOMP

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Bernie said he saw the notice in both lifts at Block 70, where he lives. However, he found it “unclear” and confusing.

“The stated works span around one week, but the notice does not appear to specify the actual hours or duration during which the water supply will be unavailable,” he told Stomp.

“For residents, particularly elderly households or those without much space to store water, being asked to prepare for a potentially extended disruption seems quite significant.”

The Stomper wanted to know if residents are expected to store enough water for the entire period or whether the water supply will only be interrupted during certain hours on the specified dates.

“I thought this might be worth looking into, especially to clarify the expected duration of the disruption and what arrangements will be made for affected residents,” he added.

Town council to put up revised notice

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesperson for Tanjong Pagar Town Council said the notice concerns the annual cleaning of the water tanks at Blocks 68 and 70 Redhill Road.

The work is scheduled for Oct 30 and Nov 5, from 9am to 5pm each day, clarified the spokesperson.

This means that contrary to the notice, only two blocks are affected on two dates.

The spokesperson added: “The water supply will remain available during the cleaning works, although residents may experience some fluctuation in water pressure.

“A revised notice will be put up to provide residents with further clarification on the works and the water supply arrangements.”

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