Three people were seen pointing their phones at each other during a heated exchange.

Trio record each other during heated exchange along East Coast Road as children look on

Three people were seen pointing their phones at each other during a heated exchange along East Coast Road on Sept 9.

Stomper GK shared a five-minute video of the incident, which he said occurred outside the Caltex petrol station along East Coast Road at about 7.49pm.

He said he was unable to make out what the dispute was about but heard a loud exchange between two men.

The video shows one man in blue standing on the pavement while another stands over a bicycle.

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Both men can be seen pointing their phones at each other, seemingly recording the encounter.

At one point, the man in blue turns his phone towards a girl on a bicycle.

She then takes out her own phone and appears to record him as well.

A few people, including children, can be seen nearby.

Children looked on as the two men exchanged words. PHOTO: STOMP

“Heard loud exchanges and there were actually kids around,” GK told Stomp.

He felt the adults should have been more mindful of their behaviour in front of them.

“I feel it’s not appropriate,” he said. “What kind of example are you setting for the kids as adults?”

GK said one of the parties mentioned calling the police, but he did not see any officers arrive while he was there.

It is unclear what sparked the exchange.

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