Trio dancing and blasting music at 6.30am 'destroys’ Woodlands family’s sleep

The Stomper claimed that the incident occurred on July 4 at 6.30am, while her family was still asleep.

A woman said she, her children and even her dog were rudely awakened after a trio allegedly blasted music, sang and danced at the foot of her block in the early hours of the morning.

Stomper D shared a video of the incident, which she said occurred at the foot of Block 510 Woodlands Drive 14 on July 4 at around 6.30am.

“I thought there was a fight downstairs,” said the Stomper, who lives on the second floor.

She told Stomp that she went to her service balcony after hearing the commotion and saw a man and two women with the doors of a car open.

“They were blasting music from the car while singing, dancing and shouting so loudly,” she said. “Destroying our sleep.”

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

According to the Stomper, the disturbance lasted for about 30 minutes.

In the video taken by D, the trio can be heard singing loudly with music playing. They also made large gestures with their arms, though it is not clear what they were saying.

Frequent barking, believed to be from the Stomper’s dog, can be heard in the background.

“My dog was barking because of the commotion,” she told Stomp.

D said she called the police but the group left while she was still on the phone with an officer.

“I was advised to monitor the situation to see if it happens again,” she added.

The Stomper said she did not confront the trio, but hopes that sharing the incident will encourage people to be more considerate towards others.

“This video should create awareness about public nuisance by people who go clubbing and disrupt others’ sleep during the wee hours,” she said.

“Go back to your home and do that instead of spoiling people’s sleep.”

According to the Housing Development Board’s (HDB) tips on being a good neighbour, residents should avoid noisy activities, especially during the quiet hours between 10.30pm and 7am.

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics noise

noisy

inconsiderate

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.