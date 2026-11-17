The incident happened on the morning of Nov 17, at about 6.50am.

Trees fall and block Upper Thomson Road, causing over 1-hour congestion during morning peak period

Motorists travelling along Upper Thomson Road early this morning encountered a large obstacle that delayed their peak-hour commutes.

Some trees had fallen and blocked the road , which caused a congestion tailing back quite a distance.

By the time the Stomper was there, contractors were already in the process of removing the fallen trees. PHOTO: STOMP

Stomper Ms Lim, who was stuck in the jam, even stepped out of her car and walked to a nearby restaurant to get breakfast.

Trees fall and block Upper Thomson Road on Nov 17

Ms Lim said she was in a car with her husband and son when they found themselves stuck in unusually heavy congestion along Upper Thomson Road at about 6.55am .

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Noticing contractors removing some foliage, it dawned on the Stomper that some trees had fallen and blocked the road, leaving traffic at a standstill.

After being stuck in the car for more than 15 minutes , Ms Lim decided to step out with her son, who was on his way to a military camp, and walk to the nearby Springleaf Prata Place to get breakfast .

A video taken during her walk there shows severe congestion, with vehicles at a standstil.

“First time we encountered a long jam on this stretch of roads as we send our son to camp every morning,” said Ms Lim, who is in her 50s. “Many motorcycles turned back in the opposite direction, while cars were stuck on their journeys.”

Trees cleared and road reopened after more than one hour

The Land Transport Authority first posted about the obstacle on Upper Thomson Road towards the Seletar Expressway (SLE) after Tagore Drive at about 6.50am. At that time, the entire stretch of Upper Thomson Road after Tagore Drive was closed.

LTA first posted about the obstacle at about 6.50am. PHOTO: LTATRAFFICNEWS/X

Another update at 7.49am stated that the obstacle was still there and advised motorists to avoid lanes two and three.

The obstacle was still there about an hour later. PHOTO: LTATRAFFICNEWS/X

Stomp understands that the trees were eventually cleared by the National Parks Board (NParks) and roads reopened by 8.15am.

Stomp has reached out to NParks for comment.

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