Stomper Ky was told that only one $3 voucher could be redeemed per passport, though he recalls having no trouble redeeming more than one on a previous trip.

Traveller unhappy over $3 voucher limit at duty free store, given $30 voucher compensation but says it’s not enough

A traveller who wanted to redeem vouchers while shopping at a duty free store was told that he could only redeem one per passport — a condition he claimed was not made known to him earlier.

Before boarding his plane at Changi Airport Terminal 2 before noon on Aug 22, Stomper Ky wanted to purchase L’Oréal facial cleansers at The Shilla Duty Free, which were going for $7 each.

He was told by the cashier that if he purchased two units, he would receive an additional 30 per cent off.

“I made a purchase and attempted to use several $3 vouchers with no minimum spending requirement,” said Ky.

“As I travel frequently with my family, including multiple trips each month, we had accumulated several of these vouchers. In fact it was more than 10 of them,” he added.

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At the cashier, however, Ky was told that only one $3 voucher could be redeemed per passport. This left him perplexed, as he “could not find any such limitation stated in the terms and conditions printed on the voucher.”

Based on a photo of the voucher Ky shared, Stomp understands that customers could find out about additional terms and conditions in-store.

PHOTO: STOMP

“I remember when we used the voucher the previous month we were able to use a few without any questions,” Ky recounted.

As a result of the restrictions on the number of vouchers he could use per transaction, Ky said that he had to forfeit his remaining vouchers, which expired on Aug 31 — in spite of making two trips abroad.

“Meaning that I have effectively lost the opportunity to use vouchers that were issued to me without any stated minimum spending requirement,” Ky lamented.

The Stomper’s concern is that the restrictions were not stated on the vouchers.

He felt they should be “clearly and prominently communicated to consumers before they make their purchase or attempt to redeem the vouchers”.

“A restriction that is not stated on the voucher’s terms and conditions should not, in my view, be imposed at the point of payment without prior disclosure,” he said.

The Shilla Duty Free explains terms and conditions

In response to Stomp’s queries, The Shilla Duty Free said on Sept 25 that it has reviewed the matter and been in touch with the customer.

“To clarify, each $3 voucher is applicable to one transaction, with each transaction tied to an individual traveller’s passport,” explained the company.

As there were three travellers at the point of purchase, three separate transactions were processed and three $3 vouchers were redeemed.

The Shilla Duty Free acknowledged Ky’s feedback regarding the clarity of the redemption terms and will ensure that the applicable redemption mechanics are communicated more clearly moving forward.

As a gesture of goodwill, the company has also extended a $30 Shilla voucher to the customer.

Ky felt the gesture was not sufficient, saying: “I initially have around 10 pieces of $3 voucher to spend. And after going through all the trouble and got into argument, I am getting back only that $30 in compensation.”

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